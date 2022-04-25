Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price target on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.90.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.95. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth $232,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,470,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,178,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,064,000. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.