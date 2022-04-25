Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.43 billion-$22.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.77 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.57.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $5.05 on Monday, hitting $178.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,452. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

