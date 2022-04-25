Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Tops $215.58 on Major Exchanges

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for approximately $215.58 or 0.00550066 BTC on exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $49,016.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.72 or 0.07332344 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.