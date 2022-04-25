Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,924. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $94.64 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

