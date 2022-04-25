Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VBR traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,831. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.92 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

