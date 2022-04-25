Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONV traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,434. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.30 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

