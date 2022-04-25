Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,751 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

BND stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.80. 148,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,706,713. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.10 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

