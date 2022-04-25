WINkLink (WIN) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market cap of $266.07 million and approximately $84.14 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.11 or 0.07369526 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.