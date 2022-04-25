World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.88.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE opened at $60.99 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

In related news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.