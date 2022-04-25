Ycash Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $2.91 million and $691.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.99 or 0.00406836 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00083245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00090162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004159 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,285,875 coins and its circulating supply is 12,367,609 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

