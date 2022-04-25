YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $71,489.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,573.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.25 or 0.07426646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00258711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.10 or 0.00779070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.93 or 0.00635713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083428 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00405570 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.