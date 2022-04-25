YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $100.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.35.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 44,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,320. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

