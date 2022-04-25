YFFII Finance Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (YFFII)

YFFII Finance (YFFII) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One YFFII Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YFFII Finance has a market capitalization of $293.19 and $1,270.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00033288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00104721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YFFII Finance Profile

YFFII Finance (YFFII) is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. YFFII Finance’s official website is yffii.finance . YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

Buying and Selling YFFII Finance

