Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Yield10 Bioscience ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,796.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

