YOUengine (YOUC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,682.00

YOUengine (YOUC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. YOUengine has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00103604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.