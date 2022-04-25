Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) will announce $5.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $4.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $24.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.53 billion to $24.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.25 billion to $25.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

M stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,066,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,403,626. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.89. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Macy’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.