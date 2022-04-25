Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to post $53.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.13 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $47.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $213.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $229.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $278.83 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $345.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,721. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.64.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Laura Clague sold 1,238 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $33,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $30,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,324 shares of company stock valued at $254,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

