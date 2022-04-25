Zacks: Analysts Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) to post $17.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. AFC Gamma posted sales of $4.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 267.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $84.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $89.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $93.86 million to $146.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

AFCG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.81. 2,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market cap of $331.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 627,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 231,260 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,183,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 81,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

