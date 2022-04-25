Zacks: Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $20.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $21.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 64,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,923,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

