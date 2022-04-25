Zacks: Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). BTRS reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of BTRS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.76. 1,716,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,507. BTRS has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

