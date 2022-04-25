Zacks: Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will report sales of $158.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.85 million and the lowest is $155.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $75.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Earthstone Energy stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

