Zacks: Analysts Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEA. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. 21,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,814. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

