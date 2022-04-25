Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.48 Million

Analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will report sales of $363.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.00 million and the highest is $373.30 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $331.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.31. 510,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,724. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $78.74 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,088. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.