Zacks: Analysts Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Quipt Home Medical posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

QIPT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $154.41 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

