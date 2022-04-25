Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Tenable reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.92. 812,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.69 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $6,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,254,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $1,108,369.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,630.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,782,827 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $71,512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,563,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Tenable by 63.4% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after acquiring an additional 651,897 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.