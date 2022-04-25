Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. American Water Works reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Water Works.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Water Works stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.81. The stock had a trading volume of 820,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,870. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41.
American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.
