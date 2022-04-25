Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artivion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Artivion reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artivion will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Artivion.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Artivion in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE AORT traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $22.91. 248,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.55. Artivion has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

