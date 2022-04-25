Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to Post $1.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Hills.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,820,000 after acquiring an additional 999,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 404,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 132,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 122,695 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.10. 471,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

