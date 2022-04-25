Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.47. BRP Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

BRP traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $23.61. 7,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,168. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

