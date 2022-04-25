Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

