Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) will announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.34. 410,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

