Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Post $1.97 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

LNC traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 984,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 735.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

