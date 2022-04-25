Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.33.

DASTY opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

