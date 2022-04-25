Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $384.77 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. Universal Electronics has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

