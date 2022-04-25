Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.23

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 556758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 4,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $237,738.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $602,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,307 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,251 over the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,202,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,961,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

