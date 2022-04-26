$0.03 EPS Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). SunPower reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. SunPower’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.53.

SPWR opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.99. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 59.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 76.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

