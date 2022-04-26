-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. electroCore reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). electroCore had a negative net margin of 315.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECOR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 296,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,664. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 43.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 12.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

