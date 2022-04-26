-$0.06 EPS Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). CalAmp posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CalAmp.

CAMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,674. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CalAmp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CalAmp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

