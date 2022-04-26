-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspirato’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspirato.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.97 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 66,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $670,141.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

ISPO opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.45. Inspirato has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

