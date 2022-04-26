-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRBO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRBO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 70,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,213. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.52. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.