-$0.19 EPS Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IronNet.

IRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IronNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In related news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 722,431 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,636,873.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,483,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,642 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter worth about $10,230,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter worth about $64,236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter worth about $491,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRNT opened at $2.81 on Thursday. IronNet has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

