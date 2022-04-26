-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Design Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 603,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 44,396 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.86. 4,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,834. The company has a market cap of $716.30 million and a PE ratio of -15.67. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.