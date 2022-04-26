-$0.22 EPS Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.12). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIG. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. Transocean has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.08.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

