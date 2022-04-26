$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 505,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,452. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

