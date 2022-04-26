$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.99. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 304,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,960,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $167.07. 13,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,657. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.44. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

