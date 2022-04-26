-$1.23 EPS Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). DraftKings posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 20,003,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,459,158. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in DraftKings by 77.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,797 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in DraftKings by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

