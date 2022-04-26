$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.25. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

ADM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $90.81. 398,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,411. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $402,080,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

