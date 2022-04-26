$11.87 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) to post $11.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.60 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $8.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $49.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $51.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.13 million, with estimates ranging from $47.10 million to $63.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

PSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 69,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $319.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.60. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 827.35%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

