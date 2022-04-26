128,635 Shares in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM) Purchased by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.5% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FRDM traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,427. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $35.28.

