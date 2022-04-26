$15.62 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.80 billion and the lowest is $15.46 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $14.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $81.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.36 billion to $82.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.46 billion to $85.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PepsiCo.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $174.52. 147,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,051. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

